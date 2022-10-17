MFA Financial stock climbs 5% aftermarket on preliminary estimates for Q3
Oct. 17, 2022 4:32 PM ETMFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor4 Comments
- MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) stock climbed 4.9% after the bell on Monday after the REIT announced preliminary estimates of certain metrics as of the end of Q3.
- The company estimates book value per share as of Sept. 30 at $15.25-$15.40 on a preliminary basis vs. $16.42 per share at Jun. 30.
- The REIT projected its economic book value as of Sept. 30 to be $15.75-$15.90 per share vs. $17.25 per share at Jun. 30.
- MFA Financial (MFA) had ~$435M of unrestricted cash and over $550M of unencumbered mortgage loans and securities at the end of Q3.
- MFA Financial (MFA) estimates that at Sept. 30, ~99% of its ~$7.3B of outstanding asset-based financing was effectively fixed-rate vs. ~38% at Sept. 30, 2021.
- During Q3, the company added ~$650M of new financing capacity for rehabilitation loans. It currently has ~$1.4B of unused financing capacity across loan product types.
- The above preliminary estimates are unaudited and may be materially adjusted.
- The firm will report its Q3 results on Nov. 3.
- Shares of MFA Financial (MFA), which have been volatile in recent weeks, dropped 53.4% YTD.
