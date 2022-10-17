CrossFirst Bankshares GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.01, revenue of $53.48M beats by $0.18M
Oct. 17, 2022 4:35 PM ETCrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CrossFirst Bankshares press release (NASDAQ:CFB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $53.48M (+31.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.18M.
- $5.8 billion of assets with 5% operating revenue growth compared to the second quarter of 2022.
- $149 million or 3.3% of total loan growth from the previous quarter and $445 million or 10.5% loan growth from the same quarter last year.
- Return on Average Assets of 1.19% and a Return on Equity of 11.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
