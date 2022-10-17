CrossFirst Bankshares GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.01, revenue of $53.48M beats by $0.18M

Oct. 17, 2022 4:35 PM ETCrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • CrossFirst Bankshares press release (NASDAQ:CFB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $53.48M (+31.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.18M.
  • $5.8 billion of assets with 5% operating revenue growth compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • $149 million or 3.3% of total loan growth from the previous quarter and $445 million or 10.5% loan growth from the same quarter last year.
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.19% and a Return on Equity of 11.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.