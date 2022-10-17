SPAC Blockchain Moon Acquisition (NASDAQ:BMAQ) plans to merge with Norwegian Web 3 and blockchain infrastructure developer DLTx ASA (OTC:DLTXF) through a deal that estimates the initial enterprise value of the combined company at $163M.

Under the deal, Blockchain Moon will acquire substantially all of DLTx's assets, including those related to Web 3 infrastructure. The transaction is expected to take place during the summer of 2023.

After the closing, DLTx will relocate its headquarters from Oslo to the US. Shares of the combined company are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol DLTX. DLTx's shares are currently on the Oslo exchange.

Blockchain Moon held its initial public offering in October 2021, raising $100M.