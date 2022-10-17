XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Logistics shares traded in a volatile manner in Monday’s extended trading after posting lighter than expected preliminary results for the third quarter.

The preliminary report reflected $3.04B in revenue, short of the analyst expectation of $3.1B. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA and operating income ranges of $348M to $352M and $181M to $185M were each sequential declines. The third quarter results are also anticipated to show a 7% year-over-year increase in revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel, and 150-basis-point improvement in adjusted operating ratio from the prior year to 82.9%.

Elsewhere, the company outlined long-term targets for the business after the separation of the RXO business.

For its North American LTL business, the transportation company anticipates revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of 6% to 8% through 2027, as well as adjusted EBITDA growth at a compound annual growth rate of 11% to 13%, adjusted operating ratio improvement of at least 600 basis points, and annual depreciation and amortization of approximately 1% of revenue for the period between 2023 and 2027.

