Failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital scrutinized by SEC, CFTC - report
Oct. 17, 2022 4:43 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The Commodity Futures and Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital to determine whether it misled investors about its balance-sheet strength and was not registered with the agencies, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing two people with knowledge on the matter.
- Singapore-based 3AC filed for bankruptcy during the summer amid turbulent market conditions at the time. Its collapse was fueled by the multi-billion dollar meltdown of the Terra blockchain in May, in a move that hampered the broader crypto market thereafter. The formerly prominent hedge fund faced a number of outsized margin calls from lenders that it could not meet, thus declaring bankruptcy.
- The agencies could impose certain penalties if legal violations were found. Both the SEC and CFTC, though, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
