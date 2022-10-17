Beyond Air presents pilot at-home study data; stock earlier snaps 7-day losing streak
Oct. 17, 2022
- Shares of micro-cap Beyond Air, a medical device company developing inhaled nitric oxide systems for lung diseases, snapped a seven-day losing streak on Monday, earlier ending 3.6% higher at $6.03.
- The company after hours announced data from its at-home pilot study of its LungFit GO medical system in patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease.
- The pilot enrolled 15 subjects with four separate strains of NTM represented across them. All subjects were successfully given 250 ppm nitric oxide in the hospital setting, following which none required dose reductions during the subsequent at-home portion of the study.
- The patients also showed ability to self-administer nitric oxide at home using XAIR's LungFit GO system, the company said in a statement.
- The data showed was presented in a session at the annual meeting of the American College of Chest Physicians being held from Oct. 16-19 in Tennessee.
