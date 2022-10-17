Liberty announces public offering of units

Oct. 17, 2022 4:45 PM ETLiberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (LDDFF), SCAN:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Liberty Defense Holdings (OTCQB:LDDFF) said on Monday it was commencing an overnight marketed offering of units of the Company.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
  • The total size of the offering of the units and the warrants will be determined in the context of the market at the time of pricing, the company said.
  • The Company plans to use the proceeds of this financing to procure inventory for the commercial release of the Hexwave technology in the first half of 2023.

