Liberty announces public offering of units
Oct. 17, 2022 4:45 PM ETLiberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (LDDFF), SCAN:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Liberty Defense Holdings (OTCQB:LDDFF) said on Monday it was commencing an overnight marketed offering of units of the Company.
- Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
- The total size of the offering of the units and the warrants will be determined in the context of the market at the time of pricing, the company said.
- The Company plans to use the proceeds of this financing to procure inventory for the commercial release of the Hexwave technology in the first half of 2023.
Comments