Nextdoor to collaborate with Oracle Advertising to strengthen advertiser controls
Oct. 17, 2022 4:51 PM ETNextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND)ORCLBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) on Monday announced a collaboration with Oracle Advertising to offer greater transparency and controls to advertisers.
- "The collaboration will strengthen advertiser controls and optimize value on the neighborhood network," the company said in a statement.
- Development is slated to begin next year.
- "... by implementing Oracle Advertising's contextual intelligence solutions alongside our existing advertising suite, we're able to deliver the tools advertisers need to expand their consumer reach and effectively optimize campaigns," said Heidi Andersen, chief revenue officer, Nextdoor (KIND).
- Nextdoor (KIND) is at high risk of performing badly as it has inferior profitability and is overpriced compared to other communication services stocks, according to SA Quant rating system.
