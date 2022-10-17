Nextdoor to collaborate with Oracle Advertising to strengthen advertiser controls

Oct. 17, 2022 4:51 PM ETNextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND)ORCLBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Nextdoor, the neighborhood app

Cindy Ord

  • Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) on Monday announced a collaboration with Oracle Advertising to offer greater transparency and controls to advertisers.
  • "The collaboration will strengthen advertiser controls and optimize value on the neighborhood network," the company said in a statement.
  • Development is slated to begin next year.
  • "... by implementing Oracle Advertising's contextual intelligence solutions alongside our existing advertising suite, we're able to deliver the tools advertisers need to expand their consumer reach and effectively optimize campaigns," said Heidi Andersen, chief revenue officer, Nextdoor (KIND).
  • Nextdoor (KIND) is at high risk of performing badly as it has inferior profitability and is overpriced compared to other communication services stocks, according to SA Quant rating system.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.