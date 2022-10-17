Silk Road Medical announces $100M common stock offering
Oct. 17, 2022 4:55 PM ETSilk Road Medical, Inc (SILK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of $100M of shares of its common stock.
- Additionally, the Co. expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock in an amount of up to 15% of the number of shares sold in the offering.
- The Co. intends to use the net proceeds to expand its sales force and operations, increase its research and development activities, conduct or sponsor clinical studies and trials, lease new facilities, expand internationally, and to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
