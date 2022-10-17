Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) agreed to pay more than $11M in fines for water quality violations and aquifer breaches related to the construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota last year, state regulators said Monday.

The state's investigation found Enbridge (ENB) violated regulations when it discharged construction stormwater into wetlands and inadvertently released drilling mud into surface water at 12 locations in June and August of 2021.

Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources also finalized agreements with Enbridge (ENB) to address three aquifer breaches related to Line 3 construction.

The company said $7.5M of the total will be used to provide financial assurances and fund multiple environmental and resource enhancement projects, as part of agreements with state regulators and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

