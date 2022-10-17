Boeing (NYSE:BA) was said to be offering 737 MAX jets that had been made for Chinese customers to Air India. The aircraft maker is seeking to find other buyers of about 140 planes that it’s not permitted to deliver, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

With Tata Group as its new owner, the Indian carrier is looking to update its fleet and is among the potential customers for Boeing. The aerospace company also is in talks with aircraft lessors and other airlines, Bloomberg News reported.

Boeing has been prevented from delivering the 737 MAX to China since early 2019 amid trade tensions between the United States and China. China was the first country to ground the 737 MAX after two fatal crashes, and hasn’t allowed flights to resume as other countries including the United States have done.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun in September told reporters the company “can’t wait forever” as looked for other buyers for some of the jets. Air India has sought as many as 300 narrowbody aircraft to overhaul its fleet after the takeover by Tata, Bloomberg News reported in June.

Boeing's stock has lost 35% of its value this year, compared with a 23% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

