Why did Cloudflare shares rise 13% on Monday? A new upbeat view from Wall Street
Oct. 17, 2022 5:15 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) started the week on fire as the network security technology company's shares climbed more than 13% following upbeat comments from Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski.
- Prior to the start of trading, Nowinski raised his rating on Cloudflare's (NET) stock to overweight from equal weight, and lifted his price target to $65 a share from $62. Nowinski said that he made the moves based on a series factors that are beneficial to Cloudflare (NET).
- Those included the fact that Cloudflare's (NET) stock has shed 65% of its value this year, and consolidation taking place in the cloud-security industry. Nowinski also noted that there is market evidence that Cloudflare (NET) has benefitted from a rise in demand during the third quarter of the year.
- Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors both have consensus buy ratings on Cloudflare's (NET) stock. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which regularly outperforms the stock market, gives Cloudflare's (NET) stock a a rating of hold.
