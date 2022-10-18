Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) stock gained 2.8% in Tuesday premarket trading after the Wall Street bank announced an organizational realignment along with its Q3 earnings and net revenue that easily exceeded consensus estimates.

The company's new operating segments are: Asset & Wealth Management; Global Banking & Markets; and Platform Solutions, a business that delivers digital financial services to the bank's clients. The new structure is designed to help the company to operate more efficiently, it said.

"We are confident that our strategic evolution will drive higher, more durable goods and unlock long-term value for shareholders," said Chairman and CEO David Solomon.

Its consumer banking products, which includes its Marcus digital banking offering, will become part of Workplace & Personal Wealth segment of its Asset & Wealth Management unit.

Goldman's (GS) key priorities are to: grow management fees; maximize wallet share and grow financing activities; and scale Platform Solutions to deliver pretax profitability, it said.

Q3 GAAP EPS of $8.25, topping the $7.51 consensus, climbed from $7.73 in Q2 and dropped from $14.93 in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $515M, vs. $755M Visible Alpha consensus, declined from $667M in Q2 and increased from $175M in Q3 2021.

Total net revenue increased to $12.0B, vs. $11.5B consensus, from $11.9B in Q2 and fell from $13.6B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of $2.04B, vs. $1.77B Visible Alpha consensus, increased from $1.73B in Q2 and from $1.56B in Q3 2021.

Total operating expenses of $7.70B declined from $7.65B in the prior quarter and rose from $6.59B in the year-ago quarter. The costs exceeded the Visible Alpha consensus of $7.17B.

Compensation and benefits expenses were $3.61B, higher than the $3.40B consensus, slipped from $3.70B in the prior quarter and rose from $3.17B in the year-ago quarter.

Goldman Sachs (GS) Investment Banking revenue of $1.58B fell 26% from Q2 and 57% from a year-ago,

Global Markets net revenue dropped 4% Q/Q to $6.20B and rose 11% Y/Y. FICC revenue was $3.53B, up 41% Y/Y and Equities revenue of $2.68B fell 14% Y/Y.

Asset Management net revenue of $1.82B increased 68% from Q2 2022, and fell 20% from Q3 2021.

Consumer & Wealth Management revenue of $2.38B increased 9% Q/Q and 18% Y/Y, with Wealth Management revenue of $1.63B was essentially flat Y/Y. Consumer Banking revenue of $744M rose 95% Y/Y.

On Monday, the WSJ reported that the firm was expected to announce a major reorganization, that combined investment banking and trading into one unit, asset and wealth management into another, and create a transaction banking unit with the company's fintech platforms.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

Earlier, Goldman Sachs (GS) GAAP EPS of $8.25 beats by $0.57, revenue of $11.98B beats by $450M

(Editor's note: A previous version of the story had incorrect numbers for FICC revenue and for Consumer Banking Y/Y revenue percentage change.)