SPAC Sanaby Health Acquisition I to dissolve
Oct. 17, 2022 5:24 PM ETSanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (SANB)SANBU, SANBWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SPAC Sanaby Health Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SANB) said Monday it will liquidate, effective as of business close on Oct. 19, due to its inability to complete an initial merger within the deadline.
- The company will redeem all outstanding class A shares included in the units issued in its IPO at a per-share redemption price of ~$10.22.
- "We met with many companies over the last 12 months; however, current market dynamics and lingering economic uncertainty convinced us that the best way to deliver on our promise to shareholders was to return capital held in trust," said Sandra Shpilberg, CEO, Sanaby Health Acquisition I (SANB).
- Redemption of the shares is expected to be completed within 10 days after Oct. 19.
- There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions for the SPAC's warrants.
