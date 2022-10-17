Dutch SPAC European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) plans to merge with Swiss eye drug developer Oculis in a deal that estimates the enterprise value of the combined company at around $220M.

The deal, which is expected to close during the first half of 2023, is anticipated to generate gross proceeds of at least $200M in cash, assuming no redemptions and including a PIPE and private investment of nearly $80M. Shares of the combined company are expected to trade on Nasdaq.

Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, Oculis is working on several ophthalmology drugs. Its lead product, OCS-01, is in Phase 3 testing for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and pain and inflammation due to cataract surgery. A second candidate, OCS-02, is in Phase 2 testing for the treatment of dry eye disease and acute anterior uveitis.

European Biotech held its US initial public offering in March 2021, raising approximately $128M.

For more SPAC news, check out SA's SPAC News page.