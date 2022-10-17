Hot Stocks: RBLX jumps on usage data; LFG takeover deal; EV rally; CANO, NGM plunge

Stocks rallied on Monday, rebounding from losses recorded last week, when investors reduced their equity positions amid worries about inflation and interest rates. With attention turning to corporate earnings reports, the Nasdaq rose more than 3% to start out the week.

Participating in the upswing, electric vehicle stocks surged. Signs of potential support from China's government gave a lift to names like Tesla (TSLA), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Lucid Group (LCID), Nio (NIO), XPeng (XPEV) and Canoo (GOEV).

Elsewhere, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) represented another standout gainer, boosted by strong September performance statistics. Meanwhile, Archaea Energy (LFG) expanded its value by more than half thanks to a takeover deal.

Looking to the downside, Cano Health (CANO) fell on reports that a potential merger with CVS (CVS) has fallen apart. At the same time, NGM Biopharma (NGM) sank more than 70%, dragged down by clinical trial data.

Sector In Focus

Optimism about China's support for the electric vehicle sector gave a lift to the biggest names in the group. This included China-based companies, as well as high-profile players from elsewhere in the world, like Tesla (TSLA).

The rally followed comments made by China's President Xi Jinping at the country's Communist Party meeting over the weekend. This included a general focus on technology, which seemed to reduce the risk that the nation would pull its support for the industry.

Amid a broad tech-led rally, TSLA rose about 7%. Elon Musk's EV maker is slated to report its quarterly results later this week.

Elsewhere in the sector, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) climbed about 7%. Lucid Group (LCID) and Nio (NIO) rose 4%. XPeng (XPEV) ticked up about 3%.

Meanwhile, Canoo (GOEV) jumped 12% after providing additional details about a new vehicle order.

Standout Gainer

Roblox (RBLX) received a boost from strong usage stats. Thanks to well-received figures for bookings and daily average users, shares of the metaverse play jumped almost 20%.

The video game platform said it projected bookings between $212M and $219M, a figure that represented growth of between 11% and 15% from the same period last year. Meanwhile, the figure for daily average users came in at 57.8M -- up 23% from September 2021.

Based on the numbers, RBLX climbed $7.06 to close at $42.61. The advance took the stock to its highest finish since mid-September.

Looking longer term, the stock remains lower by 57% for 2022 as a whole. However, RBLX is well above its 52-week low of $21.65.

Standout Decliner

Cano Health (CANO) plummeted on reports that CVS (CVS) will not pursue an acquisition of the primary care provider. Shares slumped 43%, giving back gains posted in August and September.

Dealreporter reported that CVS has dropped a potential takeover of CANO, citing people familiar with the situation. A couple of weeks ago, Bloomberg had reported that the companies were in exclusive talks about a merger.

CANO showed mild losses early in the day but endured a surge of selling pressure in the middle of the session as the report came out. The stock eventually closed at $4.73, a decline of $3.54 compared to the previous day's finish.

In part spurred by reports of the takeover interest, CANO rallied from a close of $4.74 on Aug. 10 to a finish of $9.64 on Oct. 7. With Monday's slide, shares have returned to their levels of the first half of August.

Notable New High

News of an acquisition deal prompted a wave of buying in Archaea Energy (LFG). The stock skyrocketed 54% to reach a new 52-week high.

LFG reached an agreement to be acquired by BP (BP) for $26 per share in cash. This equated to a total enterprise value of about $4.1B.

BP sees the purchase as "integral" to its plan to expand its bioenergy business, with LFG's 50 renewable natural gas and landfill gas-to-energy facilities across the U.S.

The takeover deal sent LFG higher by $9.14, finishing the day at $26.02. During the session, the stock set an intraday 52-week high of $26.11.

Notable New Low

NGM Biopharma (NGM) plunged following the release of disappointing clinical trial data. The stock cratered more than 70% to reach a new 52-week low.

The company said a Phase 2 trial of its NGM621 product failed to meet its primary goal. The drug was being tested as a treatment for geographic atrophy, a form of eye degeneration.

NGM finished Monday's action at $3.41, a decline of $8.14 on the day. Shares also touched an intraday 52-week low of $2.92. With losses seen earlier in the year, the stock has fallen 82% since the end of 2021.

For more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.