Healthcare focused investment fund RA Capital takes passive stake in Adicet Bio
Oct. 17, 2022 5:47 PM ETAdicet Bio, Inc. (ACET)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Healthcare and life sciences focused investment management firm RA Capital has taken a passive stake in clinical-stage cancer therapies biotech Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET).
- RA Capital Management LP, managing partners Peter Kolchinsky and Rajeev Shah, and RA Capital Healthcare Fund LP each took a 5.5% passive stake in ACET, the investment management firm disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.
- RA Capital Management, Kolchinsky, Shah and the Fund own around 2.4M shares of ACET each.
- ACET discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T-cell therapies for cancer. The company is advancing a pipeline of what it calls "off-the-shelf" gamma delta T-cells.
- ACET stock was 6.7% lower to $15.50 after hours. It earlier closed -1.9% at $16.29.
