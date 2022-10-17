IEH files response to SEC order instituting administrative proceedings
Oct. 17, 2022
- IEH (OTC:IEHC) filed its response to the August 17 order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission and denied the proceedings.
- The SEC has instituted public administrative proceedings to determine whether the company's Securities Exchange Act registration should be suspended for up to twelve months or revoked due to its failure to timely file SEC periodic reports.
- IEH denies that there is a basis for any public administrative proceeding to be instituted against IEH, it said in its letter.
- "IEH continues to work on the Inventory Reconciliation and to complete its outstanding periodic filings so that it can file them with the Commission," the company said.
- The company also denied that it is an inactive New York corporation.
- "We plan to file a ‘Super-10K' with the SEC which will aggregate past due periods in one filing and provide more information on our operations and finances."
