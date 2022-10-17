Permian Basin oil production set to hit all-time high in November, EIA says

Oct. 17, 2022

Oil production in the Permian Basin is forecast to rise by ~50K bbl/day to a record 5.45M bbl/day in November, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Monday in its latest productivity report.

Total U.S. crude oil output is expected to increase by 104K bbl/day to more than 9.1M bbl/day in November, its highest since March 2020, the EIA report said.

Top Permian producers include (NYSE:CVX), (NYSE:XOM), (NYSE:OXY), (COP), (PXD), (CHK), (DVN), (EOG), (MRO), (CTRA), (FANG), (APA)

The EIA also sees oil output in the Bakken shale rising by 22K bbl/day to 1.19M bbl/day next month, the most since December 2020, and in the Eagle Ford shale adding 18K bbl/day to 1.22M bbl/day, its highest since April 2020.

With oil "on the verge of exploding higher," Chevron (CVX) and Devon Energy (DVN) are two "top-tier picks," Leo Nelissen writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

