Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +3.2% in Monday's trading after saying it is making "steady progress" in the process of completing the final agreements and legal steps toward enabling the development of the Reko Diq project.

With the approval of Pakistan president Arif Alvi, Barrick (GOLD) said all necessary documents for the Presidential Reference were filed Saturday with the country's supreme court.

CEO Mark Bristow and Barrick's (GOLD) project team held discussions with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Balochistan province chief minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and their teams, and visited Balochistan's Chagai District, which hosts Reko Diq, to brief local leaders.

Once the deal is completed, Reko Diq, one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world, will be owned 50% by Barrick (GOLD), 25% by Balochistan province and 25% by major Pakistani state-owned enterprises.

Barrick (GOLD) hopes to deliver production from Reko Diq as early as 2027-28 from phase 1 at a cost of ~$4B, with phase 2 to follow in five years and a cost of ~$3B.

Barrick Gold (GOLD) shares fell sharply last week after the company reported preliminary Q3 gold production that missed some analyst estimates.