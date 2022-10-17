Victoria Gold's Eagle mine operations resume after conveyor repaired

Oct. 17, 2022 3:27 PM ETVictoria Gold Corp. (VITFF), VGCX:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) +2.3% in Monday's trading after saying operations resumed at its Eagle mine in Yukon after finishing repairs on the overland conveyor belt, after it previously pulled guidance for the year when the belt failed.

The malfunction of the 1.5 km conveyor belt had temporarily halted ore crushing, conveying, and stacking on the heap leach facility at the mine.

The company previously had expected full-year production of ~165K oz, which BMO Capital analyst Andrew Mikitchook expects will be cut to 150K oz; previously he cut his stock price target to C$15 from C$18.

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) previously reported Q2 adjusted earnings of C$0.25/share on revenues of C$69M.

Comments

