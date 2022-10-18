Vale's Q3 iron ore production edges higher, nickel output surges

Oct. 17, 2022 8:32 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Train loaded with brown hematite iron ore in hills

BeyondImages/iStock via Getty Images

Vale (NYSE:VALE) reported Monday its Q3 iron ore production rose more than expected while nickel output soared as refineries resumed operations.

The miner's production edged up 1.1% Y/Y but jumped 21% Q/Q to 89.7M metric tons and beat the 87.2M-ton average estimate among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

However, output of iron ore pellets fell 1% Y/Y and 4.8% Q/Q to 8.3M metric tons.

Q3 sales of iron ore rose 3.5% Y/Y and 7.4% Q/Q to 69M tons, while sales of pellets increased 6% Y/Y but fell 3.6% Q/Q to 8.5M tons.

Vale (VALE) said the start of the dry season in Brazil's north helped output improve from the previous quarter.

Q3 nickel production surged 71.5% to 51.8K metric tons, as refineries resumed after a maintenance period, but nickel sales gained just 6%, which Vale (VALE) attributed to low container availability and sales commitments during maintenance stoppages.

Iron ore prices are near their lowest in a year after China's President Xi Jinping reiterated his zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 that has dented steel demand.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.