B2Gold reaffirms 2022 guidance and reports Q3 gold production 227,016 ounces
Oct. 18, 2022 12:57 AM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG), BTO:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) reported Monday that its total gold production in Q3 2022 was 227,016 ounces, down 27% compared to Q3 2021 and less than planned due to challenges at Fekola and Otjikoto.
- The company said that the Fekola gold mine in Mali produced 129,933 ounces in Q3 2022, lower than planned due to a challenging rainy season in West Mali which delayed access to higher grade ore from Fekola Phase 6.
- However, Fekola to benefit from access to higher grade ore in Q4 2022, it added.
- B2Gold’s Otjikoto gold mine in Namibia produced 35,068 ounces in Q3 2022, lower than planned mainly due to delays in bringing the Wolfshag Underground mine into production.
- Gold production is forecast to significantly increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 when mining reaches a higher grade zone in the Otjikoto pit and stope ore production commences from the Wolfshag Underground mine.
- The company also reported that its Masbate gold mine in the Philippines remains on target to achieve its previously revised 2022 guidance and produced 49,902 ounces in Q3 2022.
- The company reaffirmed, its total gold production for 2022 anticipated to be between 990,000 to 1,050,000 ounces.
- Shares are up 1.69% after-hours.
