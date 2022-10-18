Nordstrom CFO Anne Bramman to step down; reaffirms FY2022 financial outlook

Oct. 18, 2022 1:58 AM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) said that CFO Anne Bramman has informed the company of her intention to step down from her role. Her last day with the company will be December 2, 2022.
  • She will remain with the company through the reporting of Nordstrom's third quarter 2022 financial results to facilitate a smooth transition.
  • Michael Maher, Nordstrom's senior vice president and chief accounting officer, will assume the role of interim CFO upon Bramman's departure.
  • A search for permanent CFO is underway.
  • The company is reaffirming its fiscal year 2022 financial outlook that was previously provided on August 23, 2022.

