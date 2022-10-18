Silk Road Medical sees Q3 revenue $37.4M, consensus $33.5M

Oct. 18, 2022 2:16 AM ETSilk Road Medical, Inc (SILK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) stock dropped 6.3% after hours on Monday after the firm announced preliminary estimates of certain metrics as of the end of Q3.
  • The company estimates revenue of $37.4M, as compared to $24.7M for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $12.7M or 51% compared to three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Q3 Gross profit is expected to be between $27.8 million and $28.2 million, compared to $18.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021; gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 to be between 74% and 75%, compared to 75% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • The company’s estimated net loss was between $10.2M and $10.6M, as compared to $13.9M for the three months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of between $3.3M and $3.7M or between 24% and 27%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • As of September 30, 2022, the company’s preliminary estimated cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments balance was $105.1M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.