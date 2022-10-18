Experis and Cisco join hands to train and employ a skilled IT workforce
- Experis, a global leader in IT professional resourcing and project services and part of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) said on Tuesday that they will work together to train, and upskill people around the world with in-demand IT skills and help them use those new skills to secure employment.
- The collaboration will extend IT training to a broad range of learners, from high schoolers to workers who want to move into IT roles, across the world while helping them secure employment.
Together, Experis and the Cisco Networking Academy are creating a sustainable talent ecosystem by welcoming a diverse population of individuals and providing them with opportunities for perpetual learning, nurturing, and growth.
