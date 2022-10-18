European markets higher as the region feels the impact of the U.K.’s fiscal U-turns

London +1.16% .

Germany +1.51% .

France +1.18% .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rise 0.9%.

Coming up in the session: Germany October ZEW economic sentiment at 0900 GMT.

The British pound rose and bond yields fell after new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped most of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ fiscal policies in an announcement Monday.

Truss apologized for the “mistakes” she made in her first six weeks in the position.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 3.99%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 2.29%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.97%.