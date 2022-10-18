Genius Sports signs data and integrity partnership with Australian Professional Leagues

Oct. 18, 2022 5:28 AM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) has signed an exclusive official data and integrity partnership with the Australian Professional Leagues.
  • The sports data and tech firm will serve as the exclusive Official Data Partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women 2022-23 season as part of the partnership.
  • Genius Sports (GENI) has gained exclusive rights to capture, manage and distribute official data from every A-Leagues match and distribute it to its global network of sportsbook partners.
  • This partnership will help to protect Australian soccer from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption through Genius Sports' 24/7 bet monitoring technology and bespoke educational services.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.