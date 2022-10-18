Genius Sports signs data and integrity partnership with Australian Professional Leagues
Oct. 18, 2022 5:28 AM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) has signed an exclusive official data and integrity partnership with the Australian Professional Leagues.
- The sports data and tech firm will serve as the exclusive Official Data Partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women 2022-23 season as part of the partnership.
- Genius Sports (GENI) has gained exclusive rights to capture, manage and distribute official data from every A-Leagues match and distribute it to its global network of sportsbook partners.
- This partnership will help to protect Australian soccer from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption through Genius Sports' 24/7 bet monitoring technology and bespoke educational services.
Comments