Flying-taxi service Joby applies to bring eVTOL technology to Japan

Oct. 18, 2022 5:39 AM ETJoby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Fast yellow taxi car driving on a highway

sergeysan1/iStock via Getty Images

  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares gained Tuesday morning after the transportation company confirmed it formally applied to get its eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft design certified for use in Japan.
  • Joby’s (JOBY) application to the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau for the validation of an FAA "type certification" is a key step to launching aerial ridesharing services in Japan.
  • Japanese and U.S. regulatory authorities have reached an agreement to deliver a streamlined approval process for U.S. applicants who wish to validate their eVTOL aircraft designs in Japan.
  • JOBY shares were up over 1% premarket

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.