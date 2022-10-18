Flying-taxi service Joby applies to bring eVTOL technology to Japan
Oct. 18, 2022 5:39 AM ETJoby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares gained Tuesday morning after the transportation company confirmed it formally applied to get its eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft design certified for use in Japan.
- Joby’s (JOBY) application to the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau for the validation of an FAA "type certification" is a key step to launching aerial ridesharing services in Japan.
- Japanese and U.S. regulatory authorities have reached an agreement to deliver a streamlined approval process for U.S. applicants who wish to validate their eVTOL aircraft designs in Japan.
- JOBY shares were up over 1% premarket
