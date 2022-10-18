Becton, Dickinson, Biocorp team up for traceability of injectable drugs

Oct. 18, 2022 5:41 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Vaccine injectable vials and syringe close up in blue tones

MarsBars/iStock via Getty Images

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and French medical device maker Biocorp are collaborating on using connected technology to track adherence for self-administered drug therapies, like biologics.
  • To improve adherence and outcomes of injectable drugs, the companies will integrate Biocorp's Injay technology – a solution to capture and transmit injection events using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology – to Becton, Dickinson's UltraSafe Plus Passive Needle Guard used with prefillable syringes.
  • BDX on Tuesday said that Biocorp’s Injay is a cost-effective connected solution to monitor the use of pre-fillable syringes in clinical studies or routine care.
  • Through NFC technology and sensors to identify the product, it can confirm a complete injection and transfer that information to a smartphone, the Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based healthcare equipment maker noted.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.