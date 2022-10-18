Becton, Dickinson, Biocorp team up for traceability of injectable drugs
Oct. 18, 2022 5:41 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and French medical device maker Biocorp are collaborating on using connected technology to track adherence for self-administered drug therapies, like biologics.
- To improve adherence and outcomes of injectable drugs, the companies will integrate Biocorp's Injay technology – a solution to capture and transmit injection events using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology – to Becton, Dickinson's UltraSafe Plus Passive Needle Guard used with prefillable syringes.
- BDX on Tuesday said that Biocorp’s Injay is a cost-effective connected solution to monitor the use of pre-fillable syringes in clinical studies or routine care.
- Through NFC technology and sensors to identify the product, it can confirm a complete injection and transfer that information to a smartphone, the Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based healthcare equipment maker noted.
