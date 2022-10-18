Amazon Web Services to invest $5B in Thailand cloud infrastructure
- Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud computing division has announced a $5B investment to strengthen Thailand's cloud infrastructure over the next 15 years.
- Plans call for construction of data centers, purchase of goods and services from regional businesses and construction of an infrastructure hub in Thailand's Bangkok to help customers in the region securely store data, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said in a statement on Monday.
- AWS has set up ten CloudFront edge locations in Bangkok since 2020. The edge locations help to deliver data, videos and applications at higher speeds to end users.
