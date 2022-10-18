Truist Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.01, revenue of $5.88B misses by $80M
- Truist Financial press release (NYSE:TFC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $5.88B (+4.4% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
- ROA was 1.19%; adjusted ROA was 1.28%
- ROCE was 10.7%; adjusted ROCE was 11.5%
- ROTCE was 23.5%; adjusted ROTCE was 25.1%
- Core net interest margin was 3.02%, up 30 basis points from second quarter 2022, driven by higher market interest rates coupled with well controlled deposit costs.
- Adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.4%, compared to 57.0% for second quarter 2022.
- Net charge-offs were 0.27% of average loans and leases, up five basis points compared to second quarter 2022.
- Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets was 9.1%.
