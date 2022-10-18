Silvergate Capital GAAP EPS of $1.28 misses by $0.09, revenue of $89.34M misses by $11M
Oct. 18, 2022 6:26 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Silvergate Capital press release (NYSE:SI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.28 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $89.34M (+72.8% Y/Y) misses by $11M.
- Digital asset customers grew to 1,677 at September 30, 2022, compared to 1,585 at June 30, 2022, and 1,305 at September 30, 2021
- The Silvergate Exchange Network (“SEN”) handled $112.6 billion of U.S. dollar transfers in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 41% compared to $191.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and a decrease of 30% compared to $162.0 billion in the third quarter of 2021
- Total SEN Leverage commitments increased to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022, and $322.5 million at September 30, 2021
- Digital asset customer related fee income for the quarter was $7.9 million, compared to $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2021
- Average digital asset customer deposits were $12.0 billion during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $13.8 billion during the second quarter of 2022
