Silvergate Capital GAAP EPS of $1.28 misses by $0.09, revenue of $89.34M misses by $11M

Oct. 18, 2022 6:26 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Silvergate Capital press release (NYSE:SI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.28 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $89.34M (+72.8% Y/Y) misses by $11M.
  • Digital asset customers grew to 1,677 at September 30, 2022, compared to 1,585 at June 30, 2022, and 1,305 at September 30, 2021
  • The Silvergate Exchange Network (“SEN”) handled $112.6 billion of U.S. dollar transfers in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 41% compared to $191.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and a decrease of 30% compared to $162.0 billion in the third quarter of 2021
  • Total SEN Leverage commitments increased to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022, and $322.5 million at September 30, 2021
  • Digital asset customer related fee income for the quarter was $7.9 million, compared to $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2021
  • Average digital asset customer deposits were $12.0 billion during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $13.8 billion during the second quarter of 2022

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.