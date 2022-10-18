Hasbro Non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 misses by $0.18, revenue of $1.68B in-line
Oct. 18, 2022 6:32 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hasbro press release (NASDAQ:HAS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 misses by $0.18.
- Revenue of $1.68B (-14.7% Y/Y) in-line.
- "In early October, we shared the results of our nine-month strategic review including our plan to drive accelerated growth and profit over the next five years," said Deborah Thomas, Hasbro chief financial officer. "Our work to deliver disciplined, high-return growth to drive long-term shareholder value is well under way. Our balance sheet remains strong and well positioned to meet our objectives. We are focused on selling through inventory and managing our business to deliver to our 16% adjusted operating profit margin target and meet our long-term goals."
- Outlook: FY2022 revenue flat to slightly down in constant currency; 16% adjusted operating profit margin.
- The company remains on track to achieve its target gross debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.0 to 2.5X in the second half of 2023 or sooner, depending on business performance and other factors.
