Lazard secures new U.K. headquarters in Manchester Square

Oct. 18, 2022 6:45 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) has secured a new U.K. headquarters of over 78,500 sq. ft newly refurbished office space at 20 Manchester Square, London.
  • The seven-storey building will house both the Financial Advisory and Asset Management businesses.
  • The firm has signed a 15-year lease for the property with Invesco Real Estate (AARBX) beginning mid-2024 and expects to take occupancy by early 2025, following a programme of renovations.

  • “We are pleased to have secured this exceptional new space in the heart of the capital. This is an important investment for Lazard Asset Management in London which will be of huge benefit to our clients and colleagues,” said Jeremy Taylor, CEO Lazard Asset Management London.

Comments

