Illumina, GenoScreen collaborate on genomic testing for drug-resistant TB
Oct. 18, 2022 6:53 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and GenoScreen are collaborating to expand access to genomic testing for multidrug-resistant (MDR) tuberculosis (TB) in an effort to end the disease worldwide.
- The partnership will expand capabilities for countries most impacted by tuberculosis to more effectively detect MDR-TB, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
- The companies will enable global access to a package combining Illumina sequencing products and GenoScreen's Deeplex Myc-TB assay, a targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS)- based test for rapid detection of anti-TB drug resistance.
- The alliance aims to help advance the World Health Organization's strategy to end the global TB epidemic by 2035.
- Illumina said standard culture-based testing methods have a turnaround times of up to two months, and conventional molecular assays are limited in detecting drug resistance.
- Illumina noted that Deeplex uses a culture-free approach to identify TB mycobacteria and more than 100 non-TB mycobacterial species, and predicts resistance to 15 antibiotics, in 24 to 48 hours, directly from main respiratory samples.
