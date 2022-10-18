Volatus Aerospace agrees to acquire England-based iRed

Oct. 18, 2022 6:53 AM ETVolatus Aerospace Corp. (VLTTF), VOL:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Volatus Aerospace (OTCQB:VLTTF) to acquire England-based iRed Limited, a drone services and training company.
  • The move provides a foundation for continued growth in the region and reinforces Volatus’ overall thermographic capabilities.
  • Per the terms, Volatus will make an equity investment of £100K in iRed in exchange for newly issued shares that will represent 51% of all outstanding shares.
  • The investment will be used by iRed for ongoing expansion activities.
  • The deal is scheduled to close Oct.31.
  • Pursuant to the deal, Volatus will assume over all long-term debt obligations of £221K and the seller is subject to operational and financial metric; at one year anniversary, the iRed investors will have an option to sell remaining 49% for up to £125K in exchange of Volatus shares at a valuation of $0.65/share or 12 months anniversary price, whichever is lower.

