Pizza Hut launches new menu category

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) chain Pizza Hut announced that it entering the handheld category with the Pizza Hut Melts menu offering.

Described as cheesy, crispy, loaded with toppings, and served with a perfectly paired dip - Pizza Hut Melts will be priced $6.99 at participating restaurants. Options for the new menu addition include Pepperoni Lover's, Chicken Bacon Parmesan, and Meat Lover's served with marinara dipping sauce.

During Q2, Pizza Hut recorded flat global sales growth and saw a 7% year-over-year drop in operating profit due to higher labor and commodity costs.

Yum Brands (YUM) is expected to report earnings during the first week of November.