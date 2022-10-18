Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) +2.8% pre-market Tuesday after agreeing to sell its 95% stake in the Rosebel gold mine in Suriname to Zijin Mining for $360M and the release of its equipment lease liabilities totaling $41M.

The Chinese miner will acquire Iamgold's (IAG) 95% interest in Rosebel Gold Mines, which holds a 100% interest in the Rosebel mine and a 70% participating interest in the Saramacca mine, also in Suriname.

Iamgold (IAG) said the proceeds of the sale would be invested in the ongoing construction of the Côté Gold project in Canada, which is $1.9B over its original cost estimate of $879M-$925M; the company's share of the cost overrun is $1.3B.

Iamgold (IAG) reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.01/share on revenues of $333M.