Target (NYSE:TGT) pushed higher in premarket trading after Jefferies upgraded the retail giant to a Buy rating after having it lined up at Hold.

Crucially, analyst Corey Tarlowe thinks Target (TGT) is starting to work through margin issues after inventory growth outpaced sales growth for the past three quarters. He noted that inventory is already lower in the areas that typically require margin-pinching markdowns.

"While margins continue to face pressure from the clearing of excess inventory as well as elevated supply chain costs and product cost inflation, we view these as largely near-term headwinds."

"Looking ahead to next year, we believe TGT’s margins are likely to benefit from lapping the self-inflicted markdown pressure related to excess inventory as well as lapping elevated supply chain and product costs as commodity prices and container costs decline."

Tarlowe and team think the brunt of the downward earnings revisision are already in for Target (TGT), which could mark a bottom for Wall Street expectations. Lower freight costs and improved e-commerce efficiency are anticipated to also be margin boosters, while the partnerships with Ulta Beauty and Disney are seen being top line drivers.

Jefferies assigned a price target of $185 to TGT.

Shares of Target (TGT) moved up 3.06% premarket to $153.81 to cut into the 36% year-to-date drop.