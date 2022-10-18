RVL Pharmaceuticals sees Q3 net sales of UPNEEQ for eye treatment about $10M
Oct. 18, 2022 7:20 AM ETRVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- New Jersey-based RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) announced on Tuesday that the company generated nearly $10M net product sales for its eye disease therapy Upneeq in 3Q 2022, implying a sequential growth of ~19%.
- Upneeq is indicated for adults with acquired blepharoptosis or droopy eyelids, ~3,500 cumulative unique medical aesthetics practices placed orders for UPNEEQ through the end of the third quarter 2022, a 59% increase from the end of the second quarter 2022.
- With 3Q net sales growth adding ~$24.4M for the nine months of 2022, RVL (RVLP) anticipates fourth quarter 2022 UPNEEQ net product sales to grow approximately 20% - 40% over the third quarter 2022, representing sales of approximately $12 - $14 million.
