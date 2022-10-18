Mereo BioPharma to shed 40% of workforce as part of cost-cutting plan
Oct. 18, 2022 7:22 AM ETMereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)RAREBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) will eliminate 40% of its workforce and embark on other cost-cutting measures in a move to extend its cash runway to 2026.
- The company said it is aiming to focus resources on its two lead programs, setrusumab and alvestat. The former is in phase 2/3 for Osteogenesis Imperfecta, while the latter is in phase 2 for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-associated lung disease.
- Alvestat was just granted US FDA Fast Track designation on Monday.
- Mereo (MREO) is partnered with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) on setrusumab, which has initiated a phase 2/3 pediatric study in young adults (5-25 years old). Ultragenyx (RARE) expects to begin a study in pediatric patients (2-<5 years old) in the 1H 2023.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Dalius Taurus is bullish on Mereo (MREO).
Comments