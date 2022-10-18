Goldman Sachs GAAP EPS of $8.25 beats by $0.57, revenue of $11.98B beats by $450M
Oct. 18, 2022 7:26 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Goldman Sachs press release (NYSE:GS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $8.25 beats by $0.57.
- Revenue of $11.98B (-12.0% Y/Y) beats by $450M.
- During the quarter, the firm continued to support clients amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and generated solid quarterly net revenues of $11.98 billion, net earnings of $3.07 billion and diluted EPS of $8.25.
- The firm ranked #1 in worldwide announced and completed mergers and acquisitions and in worldwide equity and equityrelated offerings for the year-to-date.
- Global Markets generated quarterly net revenues of $6.20 billion, reflecting strong performances in both Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC) and Equities, particularly in financing.
- Consumer & Wealth Management generated record quarterly net revenues of $2.38 billion, 18% higher than the third quarter of 2021.
- Firmwide Management and other fees were a record $2.24 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 15% higher than the third quarter of 2021.
- Book value per common share increased by 2.1% during the quarter and 8.4% during the first nine months of 2022 to $308.22.
- Provision for credit losses was $515 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $175 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $667 million in the second quarter of 2022. Provisions for the third quarter of 2022 reflected consumer portfolio growth, net chargeoffs and the impact of continued broad concerns on the macroeconomic outlook.
Comments (1)