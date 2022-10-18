Tencent Games partners with Globe Telecom, Swarmio to launch gaming tournaments
Oct. 18, 2022 7:27 AM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY), SWMIF, GTMEFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tencent Games (OTCPK:TCEHY) subsidiary Level Infinite has collaborated with Swarmio Media (OTCQB:SWMIF) and Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEF) to launch two exclusive gaming tournaments in the Philippines.
- Throughout early October, PUBG MOBILE players across the Philippines were invited to register to compete in the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship exclusively inside the Globe Gamer Grounds platform, developed by Swarmio.
- A total of 169 teams registered for the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament, which kicked off with Open Qualifiers on Oct 15, 2022 and is being live-streamed on YouTube, TikTok and Meta. The final round will take place in the last week of October, with cash prizes of up to PHP 5,000 awarded to the finalists.
- The Gamer Grounds Championship, launched on Oct 12, will be held across three popular game titles, beginning with PUBG MOBILE. It is open to all non-professional gamers residing in the Philippines, with cash prizes totaling PHP 1.5M to be awarded to finalists.
