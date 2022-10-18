Power nickel announces C$3M non-brokered private placement
- Power Nickel (OTCQB:CMETF) to raise C$3M through a non-brokered private placement of up to 10M flow-through units of the company at a price of $0.20/FT unit and up to 10M non-flow-through units of the company at a price $0.1/NFT unit.
Each FT Unit will be composed of one common share of the company and one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant.
Each Warrant will be exercisable into one non-flow-through common share at exercise price of $0.20/warrant for a period of five years from the date of issuance.
Each NFT Unit will be composed of one common Share and one warrant.
All securities issued under the placement will be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period.
The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause which entitles the company to provide notice to holders that the warrants will expire 30 days from the date the company provides the acceleration notice.
The company intends to use the gross proceeds from sale of the FT Shares to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses", within the meaning of the ITA, that will qualify for the federal 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit pursuant to the draft legislation released on August 9, 2022.
The company intends to use approximately $800,000 of the proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units to settle an outstanding debenture.
The company intends to use the remainder of the proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units for general administrative and working capital purposes.
