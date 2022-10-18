Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Q3 earnings came in a hair higher than consensus as the bank benefited from loan growth, margin expansion, and continued solid asset quality, the company said Tuesday.

As with other banks, Truist's (TFC) net interest income grew as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and capital markets-related businesses and investments suffered as many markets weakened.

"Overall financial results were mixed, however, as the challenging market environment impacted our capital markets related revenue," said Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.24, exceeding the average analyst estimate by a penny, rose from $1.20 in Q2 and from $1.42 in Q3 2021. Truist's (TFC) stock gained 0.6% in Tuesday premarket trading.

Q3 net interest income (taxable equivalent) of $3.78B increased from $3.44B in the prior quarter and from $3.26 in the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin was 3.12%, an increase of 23 basis points from Q2.

Q3 noninterest income fell to $2.10B from $2.25B in the previous quarter and from $2.37B in the year-ago period.

Q3 adjusted preprovision net revenue was $2.57B, up from $2.45B in Q2 and from $2.37B in Q3 2021.

Q3 noninterest expense of $3.61B compares with $3.24B in the prior quarter and $3.80B in the year-ago quarter.

Truist's (TFC) provision for credit losses was $234M vs. $171M in Q2 and benefit of $324M in Q3 2021.

Average loans and leases for investment were $309.4B, up 4.3% from the previous quarter, with commercial loans of $179.7B, up 3.7% Q/Q. Average deposits of $420.1B fell 0.9% Q/Q.

Consumer Banking & Wealth net income of $986M rose from $773M in Q2 2022 and from $933M in Q3 2021.

Corporate and Commercial Banking income of $1.16B vs. $954M in Q2 and $1.18B in Q3 2021.

Insurance Holdings net income of $95M fell from $179M in Q2 and from $111M in Q3 2021.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Truist Financial (TFC) non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.01, revenue of $5.88B misses by $80M