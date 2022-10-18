Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) has announced plans to redeem $125M principal amount of its 11.0% senior notes due December 1, 2024.

The notes will be redeemed on Nov 17, 2022.

CEO Girish Saligram said, "Our focus on free cash flow generation, coupled with the announcement of our revolving credit facility, allows us to take another important and significant step towards improving our capital structure efficiency. With this paydown, we will generate $13.8M in annualized interest savings, further enhancing our Free Cash Flow profile in 2023 and beyond."

Additionally, the firm entered into an amended credit agreement, which provides for total aggregate commitments of $370M, including $45M for revolving loans.

The amount available for revolving loans can be increased by up to an additional $100M as the company meets certain leverage ratios.

The credit facility enables the company to transfer certain cash collateralized letters of credit to the credit facility, resulting in lower aggregate cash collateral requirements. It also gives the flexibility, upon satisfaction of certain conditions, to request incremental increases in the aggregate commitments under the credit facility to not more than $600M.

The facility will mature on October 17, 2026.