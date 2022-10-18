Merck to license TB drug candidates to Gates Foundation's research arm
Oct. 18, 2022 7:41 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute (Gates MRI) signed a licensing agreement for two preclinical antibacterial candidates for potential components of combination regimens to treat tuberculosis (TB).
- Under the agreement, Merck granted the Gates MRI an exclusive global license for MK-7762 and MK-3854.
- Lilly added that Gates MRI will undertake non-clinical and clinical studies of the candidates to evaluate their potential in new affordable combination treatment regimens for TB with the aim of shortening treatment duration irrespective of resistance to current TB drugs.
- These candidates were discovered by Merck as part of the TB Drug Accelerator (TBDA), a collaboration among biopharmaceutical companies, research organizations and universities to discover novel therapies against TB, Merck said in a statement on Tuesday.
- TBDA was set up with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
- MRK +0.38% to $94.48 premarket Oct. 18
