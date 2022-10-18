State Street Non-GAAP EPS of $1.82 beats by $0.04, revenue of $2.96B misses by $10M

Oct. 18, 2022 7:44 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • State Street press release (NYSE:STT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.82 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $2.96B (-1.0% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Intend to repurchase approximately $1 billion of common stock in 4Q22
  • Standardized common equity tier 1 (CET1) of 13.2% decreased 0.3% points compared to 3Q21 and increased 0.3% points compared to 2Q22, primarily reflecting higher retained earnings and well controlled risk weighted assets (RWA)
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio of 6.4% increased 0.1% points and 0.4% points compared to 3Q21 and 2Q22, respectively
  • ROE of 11.2% decreased 0.4% points and 0.9% points compared to 3Q21 and 2Q22, respectively
  • Investment Servicing AUC/A as of quarter-end decreased 18% to $35.7 trillion, primarily driven by lower market levels, a previously disclosed client transition and the impact of currency translation, partially offset by new business installations
  • Investment Management AUM as of quarter-end decreased 15% to $3.3 trillion, mainly reflecting lower market levels, Institutional net outflows and the impact of currency translation, partially offset by ETF and Cash net inflows

