Churchill Downs could rally 40% with new EBITDA drivers in place - Jefferies

Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) after meeting with the management at a major casino industry conference last week.

Analyst David Katz noted regional gaming remains robust in most markets for CHDN, while there remains just a few pockets of weakness in markets that benefited the most from federal stimulus last year.

"Management highlighted historical resilience in regional gaming, while emphasizing the particular resilience in the Kentucky Derby being a bucket-list event and over a third of reserved seats, also noting that a majority of sponsorship deals are multi-year contracts"

Importantly, the new Ellis Park property and the FanDuel Partnership are seen churning up incremental EBITDA opportunities over the next few years for Churchill Downs (CHDN).

For FY22, Jefferies forecasts CHDN will generate $1.738B of revenue and $725.8M of adjusted EBITDA vs. prior estimates for $1.733B and $751.8M respectively.

Jefferies has a price target of $285 on CHDN to rep more than 40% upside potential.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CHDN is still at Hold due to a low mark for valuation.